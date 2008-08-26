Quick Take: Vikings at Cowboys

Published: Aug 26, 2008 at 02:04 PM

Keep your eye on ...

Vikings No. 3 QB: The Vikings announced that Tarvaris Jackson and backup Gus Frerotte will sit out the preseason finale. Veteran Brooks Bollinger and John David Booty are next on the depth chart, and only rookie Booty took snaps last week. But coach Brad Childress said the competition for No. 3 is "ongoing," so Bollinger should get plenty of reps to make his case for experience over youth.

Vikings' secondary: With Madieu Williams out with a neck injury, rookie Tyrell Johnson, the Vikings' top pick, and Eric Frampton likely will battle to open the season on the top of the depth chart at free safety.

Cowboys CB Terence Newman: The Pro Bowl defensive back has missed all of the preseason so far, but could make a token appearance in the finale after returning to practice this week. Even if he does not play, his return to health from a groin injury will be a welcome sight for his teammates on the sidelines.

Cowboys lineman Pat McQuistan: Starter Kyle Kosier got hurt in the last preseason game and could miss the beginning of the regular season with a foot injury. McQuistan took his place with the first team during practice and to solidify his position he will need to play well in the preaseson finale.

