Quick Take: Vikings at Cowboys

Vikings No. 3 QB: The Vikings announced that Tarvaris Jackson and backup Gus Frerotte will sit out the preseason finale. Veteran Brooks Bollinger and John David Booty are next on the depth chart, and only rookie Booty took snaps last week. But coach Brad Childress said the competition for No. 3 is "ongoing," so Bollinger should get plenty of reps to make his case for experience over youth.