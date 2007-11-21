Quick Take: Vikings (4-6) at Giants (7-3)

Published: Nov 21, 2007 at 09:28 AM

Last meeting
In Week 10 of the 2005 season, the Vikings became the first team in NFL history to register touchdowns on an interception, kick return and punt return in the same game -- a 24-21 victory over the Giants.

Streaks
The Giants have won three of the past four meetings, but the Vikings lead the all-time series 10-8.

Last week
Just three days before his 36th birthday, defensive end Michael Strahan had his best game of the season with three sacks and six tackles, as the Giants held off a late Detroit rally for a 16-10 win. ... Minnesota running back Chester Taylor replaced injured starter Adrian Peterson and ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns, as the Vikings failed to miss a beat in a 29-22 win over Oakland.

At stake
The Giants, known in recent years for late-season collapses, are in good position to make the playoffs despite trailing the Cowboys by two games in the NFC East. ... The Vikings, while not out of the race in the NFC, are looking to build on their strong rushing performances in past weeks.

Key matchup:
Giants quarterback Eli Manning vs. Vikings pass defense. With Giants running backs Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward expected to miss this week's game with injuries, the Giants will need another mistake-free performance from QB Eli Manning. He'll get some help as he faces the league's worst-ranked pass defense.

Did you know?
Giants safety Gibril Wilson aims for his third interception in three games. He has a career-high four picks this season.

