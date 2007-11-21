Quick Take: Vikings (4-6) at Giants (7-3)

Last week
Just three days before his 36th birthday, defensive end Michael Strahan had his best game of the season with three sacks and six tackles, as the Giants held off a late Detroit rally for a 16-10 win. ... Minnesota running back Chester Taylor replaced injured starter Adrian Peterson and ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns, as the Vikings failed to miss a beat in a 29-22 win over Oakland.
Key matchup:
Giants quarterback Eli Manning vs. Vikings pass defense. With Giants running backs Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward expected to miss this week's game with injuries, the Giants will need another mistake-free performance from QB Eli Manning. He'll get some help as he faces the league's worst-ranked pass defense.
Did you know?
Giants safety Gibril Wilson aims for his third interception in three games. He has a career-high four picks this season.