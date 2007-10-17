Quick Take: Vikings (2-3) at Cowboys (5-1)

Streaks
Minnesota has won the past four against Dallas and now lead the overall series 10-9.
Last week
Behind the running of rookie RB Adrian Peterson, the Vikings beat Chicago 34-31 on a last-second field goal by Ryan Longwell. ... Dallas was stomped on by New England, 48-27, in a matchup of unbeatens.
Key matchup
Cowboys rush defense vs. Adrian Peterson. Immovable object vs. unstoppable force. Dallas has not allowed a 100-yard rushing game this season and Peterson is coming off a 224-yard rushing performance. Something's got to give, and you have to like the rookie's chances. Some are already calling him the game's best runner, and those still doubting will jump on board if he can break the century mark against Dallas' stout run defense.
Did you know?
Peterson is from Palestine, Texas, about 99 miles southeast of Dallas.