Quick Take: Vikings (2-3) at Cowboys (5-1)

Published: Oct 16, 2007 at 11:27 PM

Last meeting
In 2004, the Vikings blew out the Cowboys 35-17 in a game in which Daunte Culpepper tossed five TDs.

Streaks
Minnesota has won the past four against Dallas and now lead the overall series 10-9.

Last week
Behind the running of rookie RB Adrian Peterson, the Vikings beat Chicago 34-31 on a last-second field goal by Ryan Longwell. ... Dallas was stomped on by New England, 48-27, in a matchup of unbeatens.

At stake
The Vikings got a much-needed win last week and can pick up a half game this week with Green Bay idle. The Cowboys are licking their wounds after the beating they took from the Patriots, and now must fight any doubt that has creeped in as to how good they actually are.

Key matchup
Cowboys rush defense vs. Adrian Peterson. Immovable object vs. unstoppable force. Dallas has not allowed a 100-yard rushing game this season and Peterson is coming off a 224-yard rushing performance. Something's got to give, and you have to like the rookie's chances. Some are already calling him the game's best runner, and those still doubting will jump on board if he can break the century mark against Dallas' stout run defense.

Did you know?
Peterson is from Palestine, Texas, about 99 miles southeast of Dallas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers TE George Kittle (calf) to be placed on injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) will miss at least three games once being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) placed on injured reserve

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) will miss a minimum of three games after being placed on injured reserve on Saturday. 
news

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year, $24 million contract extension

Taron Johnson﻿ has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 9

Joe Mixon (ankle) was put through a workout this morning and is trending toward playing "in some capacity" on Sunday against the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW