Quick Take: Vikings (2-3) at Cowboys (5-1)

Key matchup

Cowboys rush defense vs. Adrian Peterson. Immovable object vs. unstoppable force. Dallas has not allowed a 100-yard rushing game this season and Peterson is coming off a 224-yard rushing performance. Something's got to give, and you have to like the rookie's chances. Some are already calling him the game's best runner, and those still doubting will jump on board if he can break the century mark against Dallas' stout run defense.