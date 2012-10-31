Quick Take: Vikes, 'Hawks face pivotal tilt

Published: Oct 31, 2012 at 09:33 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 9 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: The surprising Vikings concluded the first half of the season at 5-3, a shock in a division that no one thought they'd factor into. That, in itself, is a major accomplishment. Yet if they want to think about the playoffs, they have no choice but to keep grinding. The Packers are back on track, the Bears have found a way, and even the Lions have firepower. This may be an ugly, hard-hitting game, with the physical Seahawks secondary doing their best to take Percy Harvin out of Christian Ponder's game plan. And did we mention Ponder must maintain his poise in the fiercest of environments? That's exactly the kind of game that screams for a lot of Adrian Peterson. This is winnable for both teams, and with the playoff picture getting foggy, both need it.

On Twitter:#MINvsSEA

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger records 400th career TD pass Sunday vs. Packers

Ben Roethlisberger's 45-yard TD strike to wide receiver ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ gave Big Ben the milestone mark of 400 career touchdown passes Sunday.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid becomes first head coach with 100 wins for two teams

Andy Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games (including playoffs) with two franchises following the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles, per NFL Research.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Washington tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) was ruled out early against the Falcons. Read here for other injury and news updates from around the league on Sunday.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs due to personal matter

The Eagles will be without another offensive lineman for Sunday's tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles announced star right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive. Mike Garafolo reports that Johnson is inactive due to a personal matter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW