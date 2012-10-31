Quick Take: Vikes, 'Hawks face pivotal tilt

Why this game is intriguing: The surprising Vikings concluded the first half of the season at 5-3, a shock in a division that no one thought they'd factor into. That, in itself, is a major accomplishment. Yet if they want to think about the playoffs, they have no choice but to keep grinding. The Packers are back on track, the Bears have found a way, and even the Lions have firepower. This may be an ugly, hard-hitting game, with the physical Seahawks secondary doing their best to take Percy Harvin out of Christian Ponder's game plan. And did we mention Ponder must maintain his poise in the fiercest of environments? That's exactly the kind of game that screams for a lot of Adrian Peterson. This is winnable for both teams, and with the playoff picture getting foggy, both need it.
