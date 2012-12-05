Quick Take: Two hot teams meet in Cincy

Why this game is intriguing: On the surface, the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals seem to have nothing in common. Big market vs. small market. Different divisions. Big-money/spend at will vs. well, not. But look closer and there is more that brings them together than apart. They are among the NFL's hottest teams -- really -- with Cincy winning four in a row and Dallas taking three of its last four. Both feature power running backs in BenJarvus Green-Ellis and DeMarco Murray, and both have young, electric receivers in A.J. Green and Dez Bryant. Void of drama and with no ulterior storylines, it should simply be a good game between two teams sitting just outside of the playoffs entering Week 14. Whoever wins takes a big step forward, though.