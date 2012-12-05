Quick Take: Two hot teams meet in Cincy

Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:02 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 14 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: On the surface, the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals seem to have nothing in common. Big market vs. small market. Different divisions. Big-money/spend at will vs. well, not. But look closer and there is more that brings them together than apart. They are among the NFL's hottest teams -- really -- with Cincy winning four in a row and Dallas taking three of its last four. Both feature power running backs in BenJarvus Green-Ellis and DeMarco Murray, and both have young, electric receivers in A.J. Green and Dez Bryant. Void of drama and with no ulterior storylines, it should simply be a good game between two teams sitting just outside of the playoffs entering Week 14. Whoever wins takes a big step forward, though.

On Twitter:#DALvsCIN

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why Seattle CANNOT trade Russell Wilson; plus, the strategy driving Miami's win streak and more

news

Week 17 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) doubtful; Trey Lance expected to start vs. Texans 

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was listed as doubtful with a thumb injury on Friday's injury report following a week in which Garoppolo did not participate in practice. Rookie backup Trey Lance is expected to start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos place WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos have lost two key players for their pivotal Week 17 game. Receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW