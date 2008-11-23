Quick Take: Turner, Falcons roll over Panthers

Published: Nov 23, 2008 at 12:50 PM

It was over when ...
Falcons rookie WR Harry Douglas returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown, giving Atlanta a 38-21 lead with 5:03 remaining in the game.

Game ball
Douglas, Atlanta's third-round draft pick in April, finished with 188 yards from scrimmage, including Atlanta's first touchdown -- a 7-yard run in the first quarter -- and an impressive 69-yard catch-and-run to set up Michael Turner's 1-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter.

Key stat
The Falcons converted 5-of-14 third downs, including just one in seven first-half opportunities.

Noteworthy
With four touchdowns, Turner now has 12 in six home games. ... Panthers WR Steve Smith finished with season-highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (168). ... Prior to Sunday's loss, the Panthers were 10-0 when RB DeAngelo Williams went over 80 yards. Williams finished with 101 yards on 19 carries.

