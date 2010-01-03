Quick Take: Titans-Seahawks

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 10:08 AM

It was over when ...

  Vince Young won eight of the 10 games he started this season.

(John Froschauer / Associated Press)

Gerald McRath intercepted Matt Hasselbeck's pass at the Titans' 21-yard line on fourth-and-9 with 1:19 remaining and the Seahawks trailing 17-13.

Game ball

On a 9-yard reception in the second quarter, Titans RB Chris Johnson broke Marshall Faulk's 10-year old record for scrimmage yards in a season (2,429). In the third quarter, he broke Earl Campbell's franchise record of 1,934 rushing yards. In the fourth quarter, he became the sixth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Johnson finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries, his 11th straight 100-yard rushing game.

Key Stat

The Titans were successfull on their only two fourth-down attempts. The Seahawks failed on their only try.

Noteworthy

The Titans lead the all-time series 10-5 including playoffs and broke a five-game skid against the Seahawks. The last win for the Titans in the series was in 1993, when they were the Houston Oilers and defeated the Seahawks 24-14. ... The Seahawks had only allowed one 100-yard rusher this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in non-playoff bowl games

Bowl season is here, giving scouts one more opportunity to watch 2022 NFL Draft prospects compete alongside their teammates. Chad Reuter provides a look at the top 10 senior talents to watch in this season's non-College Football Playoff bowls.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens

Will the Colts snap the Patriots' seven-game win streak? Can the Bengals bounce back? Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull away in the MVP race? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021. T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
news

Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

After battling multiple foot injuries throughout the week, Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW