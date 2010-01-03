Quick Take: Titans-Seahawks

On a 9-yard reception in the second quarter, Titans RB Chris Johnson broke Marshall Faulk's 10-year old record for scrimmage yards in a season (2,429). In the third quarter, he broke Earl Campbell's franchise record of 1,934 rushing yards. In the fourth quarter, he became the sixth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Johnson finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries, his 11th straight 100-yard rushing game.