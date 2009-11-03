Quick Take: Titans-Niners

In Brief
» Last meeting: The late Steve McNair passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Titans past the 49ers, 33-22, in Week 12 of the 2005 season.
» Streaks: The Niners have won two of the past three meetings and have a 7-4 overall series edge.
» Last week: Tennessee got its first win of the year, beating Jacksonville, 30-13. ... San Francisco led for most of the game, but could not hold off Indianapolis in an 18-14 loss.
Keep your eye on ...
San Francisco's offensive game plan: Despite Frank Gore ripping off a 66-yard first-quarter score and the 49ers being ahead through most of three quarters, last week's play calling was still extremely conservative. Coach Mike Singletary indicated he may open things up for QB Alex Smith this week and there is no better time to do so than against Tennessee's league-worst pass defense.
Vince Young's revival: While it wasn't a spectacular performance, Young was efficient and controlled in his first start last week. The Niners boast a better defense than the Jaguars, but Young's mission remains the same: Avoid mistakes, make some timely throws and keep plays alive using his scrambling ability.
Did you know?
The Titans have won five straight against the NFC. ... Johnson leads the NFL with 824 rushing yards. ... Niners RB Frank Gore has three 60-plus yard TD runs this year. ... San Francisco's Ray McDonald has a career-high three sacks this year.