Quick Take: Titans-Niners

Keep your eye on ... Chris Johnson's game-breaking speed: When the Titans' second-year running back even gets a sliver of daylight, watch out. He has become the king of long touchdown scampers with four rushing scores of at least 50 yards already this season. The 49ers have the league's second-best rush defense, but Johnson provides one of their toughest tests to date.

San Francisco's offensive game plan: Despite Frank Gore ripping off a 66-yard first-quarter score and the 49ers being ahead through most of three quarters, last week's play calling was still extremely conservative. Coach Mike Singletary indicated he may open things up for QB Alex Smith this week and there is no better time to do so than against Tennessee's league-worst pass defense.