Quick Take: Titans lock up AFC's top seed

Tennessee allowed a touchdown pass of more than 20 yards for the first time this season. ... Justin Gage's touchdown in the second quarter was the first touchdown allowed by the Steelers defense in 101 plays. ... Steelers LB James Harrison injured his hip in the first quarter and was helped off the field, but he returned to action later in the half. In the third quarter he recorded his 16th sack of the season, a new franchise record. ... Before Griffin intercepted Roethlisberger in the third quarter, the QB had thrown a career-high 131 passes without an interception. ... Jeff Reed missed his second field goal on the road this season.