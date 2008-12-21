Quick Take: Titans lock up AFC's top seed

It was over when ...
Michael Griffin intercepted Ben Roethlisberger's pass and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the game, securing home-field advantage for the Titans throughout the playoffs.

Game ball
Rookie Jason Jones, who started in place of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth, had the game of his short career against the Steelers. The second-round pick out of Eastern Michigan picked up 3.5 sacks and forced three fumbles.

Key stat
The Steelers committed four turnovers, and the Titans converted those gaffes into 21 points.

Noteworthy
Tennessee allowed a touchdown pass of more than 20 yards for the first time this season. ... Justin Gage's touchdown in the second quarter was the first touchdown allowed by the Steelers defense in 101 plays. ... Steelers LB James Harrison injured his hip in the first quarter and was helped off the field, but he returned to action later in the half. In the third quarter he recorded his 16th sack of the season, a new franchise record. ... Before Griffin intercepted Roethlisberger in the third quarter, the QB had thrown a career-high 131 passes without an interception. ... Jeff Reed missed his second field goal on the road this season.

