Quick take: Titans-Jaguars

It was over when ...
Vince Young hit seven different receivers in his first start of 2009.
(John Russell / Associated Press)
Titans CB Cortland Finnegan intercepted a deep pass from David Garrard intended for Mike Sims-Walker with 12:29 remaining and Tennessee leading 30-13.
Game ball
Chris Johnson broke open a 13-point tie with a 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, then followed that up by breaking two tackles on his way to an 89-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. His 228 rushing yards on 24 carries broke the Titans' single-game franchise record. Johnson added 11 yards on two receptions.
Key Stat
Making his first start since Week 1 of 2008, Titans quarterback Vince Young played mistake-free football for four quarters. He completed 15 of 18 passes on his way to an efficient 125-yard, one-touchdown day. He added 31 yards on the ground.
Noteworthy
The Jaguars have lost six of their last seven on the road. ... The Titans have won four straight games when coming off a bye. ... Maurice Jones-Drew scored on touchdown runs of 80 and 79 yards and finished with a season-high 177 yards. Jones-Drew has nine rushing TDs in his last five games. ... Young has won six of his last seven starts and is 19-11 in his career as a starter.