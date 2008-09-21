Quick Take: Titans' defense stifles Texans

It was over when ...
Titans CB Cortland Finnegan squashed any hopes of a late Texans comeback by intercepting Matt Schaub on Tennessee's 1-yard line and returning it a franchise record 99 yards for a touchdown. The score gave the Titans a 31-12 lead with 1:17 remaining. The pick was Finnegan's fourth of the season.
Game ball
Titans running back LenDale White scored two touchdowns. ... On defense, safety Michael Griffin intercepted Schaub twice.
Key stat
Texans rookie running back Steve Slaton gained 104 yards on nine carries in the first half and just 12 yards on nine carries in the second half.
Noteworthy
Tennessee is 3-0 for the first time since 1999. ... The Titans now have defeated the Texans seven consecutive times. ... Schaub did not complete his first pass until 14:40 remained in the second quarter, throwing an interception and fumbling the ball in that span. He finished 17 of 37 for 117 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions and two fumbles.