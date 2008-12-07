Quick Take: Titans cruise to AFC South title

Noteworthy

The Titans clinched the AFC South with the win. ... LenDale White scored his 14th touchdown, tying him with Eddie George for the second most rushing touchdowns in a season in franchise history. ... With two picks, Kerry Collins had just his second multiple interception game of the season. ... The Browns have lost five of their last six games. ... Cleveland TE Kellen Winslow was not active due to an ankle injury. The Browns are 0-3 without Winslow this season. ... Ken Dorsey, starting his first game since 2005, finished 22-of-43 with 150 yards and an interception.