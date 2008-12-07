Quick Take: Titans cruise to AFC South title

It was over when ...
Titans running back Chris Johnson tiptoed the sideline for a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The score gave Tennessee a 28-9 lead with 8:30 remaining.
Fan feedback
How much did the
[Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) miss Kellen Winslow? Does
[Chris Johnson](http://www.nfl.com/player/chrisjohnson/262/profile) deserve to be AFC Rookie of the Year?
**[ What are your thoughts?](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=29728&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=REG12&override=true)**
Game ball
Johnson finished the game with 166 yards from scrimmage. His 136 rushing yards on 19 carries contributed to a Titans rushing attack that totaled 232 yards.
Key stat
The Browns entered the game with no touchdowns in their last eight quarters and continued that trend Sunday. Cleveland failed to reach the red zone, let alone the end zone, settling for three field goals.
Noteworthy
The Titans clinched the AFC South with the win. ... LenDale White scored his 14th touchdown, tying him with Eddie George for the second most rushing touchdowns in a season in franchise history. ... With two picks, Kerry Collins had just his second multiple interception game of the season. ... The Browns have lost five of their last six games. ... Cleveland TE Kellen Winslow was not active due to an ankle injury. The Browns are 0-3 without Winslow this season. ... Ken Dorsey, starting his first game since 2005, finished 22-of-43 with 150 yards and an interception.