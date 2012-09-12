Quick Take: Titans, Bolts aim to kickstart run games

Why this game is intriguing:Philip Rivers was back at the helm of a productive offense, even with no running game. Yet he couldn't pull away from the Raiders, despite Oakland seemingly trying to help him with special-teams miscues. It's fair to wonder if that will continue. Meanwhile, Tennessee stumbled against the Patriots at home, barely dodging an injury to Jake Locker in the process. Ho hum.
What to watch: The biggest question in this game revolves around the runners. Will Chargers back Ryan Mathews shake off his shoulder injury and make his debut? If so, the offense dramatically improves. And for Tennessee, can Chris Johnson put a poor Week 1 behind him and thrive behind a line that didn't find him enough consistent room? The team that can run is in the driver's seat.