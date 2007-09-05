Quick take: Titans at Jaguars

Series leader:Titans, 13-11
Streaks:Jaguars have won three of past four matchups
On TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (Don Criqui, Steve Beuerlein)
Remember the last time? 12/17/06: Jaguars 17 at Titans 24. Tennessee scores 3 defensive TDs, including 92-yard fumble return TD by DB Cortland Finnegan, to win 5th consecutive game.
Inside the game:
Titans:Jeff Fisher is longest tenured head coach in NFL with one team (13 seasons). Fisher has 8-5 (.615) career record at Jax...AP Rookie of Year QB Vince Young led team to four 4th-quarter comebacks and became first rookie QB in league history to lead two comebacks of 14 points or more...RB Chris Brown avg. 5.2 yds per carry for career on Kickoff Weekend...TE Bo Scaife totaled career-high 70 receiving yds vs. Jax. (11/5/06)...C Kevin Mawae has blocked for 1,000-yd. running back in 10 of 13 NFL seasons...WR Eric Moulds makes Titans debut. Needs 347 yds to reach 10,000 career receiving yards...LB Keith Bulluck has led team in tackles for last five seasons...LB David Thorton had first career INT vs. Jax (11/9/03)...S Chris Hope led all NFL strong safeties with 128 tackles. In last meeting, scored 1st TD on 61-yd return...CB Nick Harper plays first game as Titan...P Craig Hentrich placed 32 punts inside 20 for third highest total of career last year...K Rob Bironas set franchise mark with four game-winning FGs last year.
Jaguars: Rushing offense set franchise record and ranked third (2,541 yards) in NFL last season...QB David Garrard has 10-8 (.556) record as starter and started career-high 10 games in '06. Garrard posted 113.4 passer rating in preseason. RB Fred Taylor has four career 100-yard rushing games vs. Titans. Needs 487 rush yards to become 21st player in NFL history to reach 10,000 rush yards...RB Maurice Jones-Drew led all NFL RBs with 5.7 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per carry at home games...WR DEennis Northcutt makes Jaguar debut and has reached end zone in last two contests vs. Titans...Injured last season LB Mike Peterson returns after totaling career-high 190 tackles in '05...DE Bobby McCray has 19.0 career sacks in 20 career starts...CB Rashean Mathis tied for third in NFL with eight INTs and earned first Pro Bowl appearance in`06...DT John Henderson was teammates with Titans DT Albert Haynesworth at Univ. of Tennessee...K Josh Scobee posted career highs in points (119), touchbacks (21), FGs (26), FG attempts (32), FG pct. (81.2) and PATs (41) last year.