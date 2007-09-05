Quick take: Titans at Jaguars

Series leader:Titans, 13-11

Streaks:Jaguars have won three of past four matchups

On TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS (Don Criqui, Steve Beuerlein)

Remember the last time? 12/17/06: Jaguars 17 at Titans 24. Tennessee scores 3 defensive TDs, including 92-yard fumble return TD by DB Cortland Finnegan, to win 5th consecutive game.

Inside the game:

Titans:Jeff Fisher is longest tenured head coach in NFL with one team (13 seasons). Fisher has 8-5 (.615) career record at Jax...AP Rookie of Year QB Vince Young led team to four 4th-quarter comebacks and became first rookie QB in league history to lead two comebacks of 14 points or more...RB Chris Brown avg. 5.2 yds per carry for career on Kickoff Weekend...TE Bo Scaife totaled career-high 70 receiving yds vs. Jax. (11/5/06)...C Kevin Mawae has blocked for 1,000-yd. running back in 10 of 13 NFL seasons...WR Eric Moulds makes Titans debut. Needs 347 yds to reach 10,000 career receiving yards...LB Keith Bulluck has led team in tackles for last five seasons...LB David Thorton had first career INT vs. Jax (11/9/03)...S Chris Hope led all NFL strong safeties with 128 tackles. In last meeting, scored 1st TD on 61-yd return...CB Nick Harper plays first game as Titan...P Craig Hentrich placed 32 punts inside 20 for third highest total of career last year...K Rob Bironas set franchise mark with four game-winning FGs last year.