Quick Take: Titans (9-0) at Jaguars (4-5)

Last meeting
The Jaguars used a suffocating defense to limit the Jaguars to 189 total yards in a 17-10 win at home in Week 1.
Last week
Kerry Collins recorded a season-high two touchdowns, leading the Titans to a 21-14 road win over the Bears and a 9-0 record. ... Maurice Jones-Drew's career-high three touchdowns highlighted a balanced Jaguars attack in a 38-14 road win over the Lions.
Keep your eye on ...
A rebound by Johnson:Titans RB Chris Johnson had by far his worst outing of what has been an impressive rookie season last week, netting 23 total yards on 16 touches against the Bears' fourth-ranked run defense. Expect Johnson to bounce back against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed an average of 121 rushing yards over the last four weeks. Johnson totaled 127 yards from scrimmage in his first meeting with Jacksonville in Week 1.
Scaife's career season: Now that teams have begun to stack the box against Tennessee's potent ground game, TE Bo Scaife has emerged as a consistent weapon for Kerry Collins. Scaife is having the best season of his four-year career with a team-high 42 receptions, including a career-high 10 last week. His 422 receiving yards have already surpassed his career best of 421 last season.
Garrard's options: With a team-leading 50 receptions and 586 yards, Matt Jones has established himself as David Garrard's go-to receiver through nine games, although he was forced out of last week's game with a thigh bruise. If Jones can't go, Garrard could be in for a long day against Tennessee's playmaking secondary.
Did you know?
Since 2006, the Titans are 16-2 when they record two or more interceptions. ... Wide receivers Jerry Porter and Troy Williamson posted their first TD receptions with the Jaguars last week. ... Jaguars CB Rashean Mathis has six interceptions against the Titans, the most against any opponent.