Quick Take: Titans (9-0) at Jaguars (4-5)

A rebound by Johnson:Titans RB Chris Johnson had by far his worst outing of what has been an impressive rookie season last week, netting 23 total yards on 16 touches against the Bears' fourth-ranked run defense. Expect Johnson to bounce back against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed an average of 121 rushing yards over the last four weeks. Johnson totaled 127 yards from scrimmage in his first meeting with Jacksonville in Week 1.