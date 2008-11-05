Quick Take: Titans (8-0) at Bears (5-3)

Last meeting
In 2004, the Bears forced a Titans safety in overtime and recorded a 19-17 win on the road.
Streaks
Chicago has won the last three meetings with Tennessee to take a 5-4 overall series lead.
Last week
Matt Forte rushed for 126 yards to help the Bears overcome Kyle Orton's second-quarter ankle injury for a 27-23 home win over Detroit. ... The Titans remained undefeated on the leg of Rob Bironas, whose 41-yarder in overtime gave Tennesse a 19-16 home win over Green Bay.
Keep your eye on ...
Chicago's quarterback: With an ankle injury putting Kyle Orton's next start in serious doubt, the Bears might be forced to return to Rex Grossman, who threw for 1,411 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight starts last season. Comparatively, Orton has recorded 1,777 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in as many starts this year.
Cool-hand Collins: Collins has just three touchdowns on the season, but the 35-year-old QB has not thrown an interception since Week 5. On Sunday, he recorded 45 of his 180 passing yards on Tennessee's final drive of regulation, completing 4 of 5 passes to set up Bironas' miss of a 47-yard field goal attempt.
The interception factor: The Titans, led by Cortland Finnegan (four) and Michael Griffin (four), are tied for the lead-league with 13 interceptions. The Bears are right behind them with 12 -- by nine different players. While Collins has just three picks on the season, interceptions have followed Grossman throughout his career.
Did you know?
The last three games in this series have been decided by three points or less. ... Titans RB LenDale White has five touchdowns in his last three games. ... Matt Forte leads all NFC rookies with 641 rushing yards, 869 scrimmage yards, and 42 first downs.