Quick Take: Titans (4-0) at Ravens (2-1)

Published: Oct 01, 2008 at 11:12 AM

Last meeting
In Week 10 of 2006, Ravens QB Steve McNair threw three touchdown passes against his former team, including the go-ahead score with 3:35 left to give Baltimore a 27-26 road victory over Tennessee.

Streaks
The Ravens have beaten the Titans six out of the last eight times, including the playoffs, and lead the overall regular-season series, 8-7.

Last week
The Titans scored all three of their touchdowns off Vikings turnovers in a 30-17 home win. ... The Ravens fell, 23-20, in Pittsburgh on Jeff Reed's 46-yard field goal in overtime.

Keep your eye on ...
Tennessee's secondary: It's no coincidence that the Titans have recorded at least one interception in every game during its first 4-0 start in franchise history. Nick Harper was last week's star, picking off Gus Frerotte to clinch the game.

Big gains from Justin McCareins: The veteran wideout has yet to reach the end zone this season, but leads all Titans receivers with a 16.5-yard avergage on eight receptions. Over the last two weeks he has seven receptions for 127 yards and has been a reliable option for Kerry Collins.

Le'Ron McClain in the red zone: Various injuries have reduced Willis McGahee's carries over Baltimore's first three games, and his status for Sunday is uncertain due to a rib injury sustained against Pittsburgh. In the meantime, McClain has picked up the scoring slack, proving to be tough to stop in the red zone. Rookie Ray Rice will likely see more carries as well if McGahee is limited.

Did you know?
Dating to last season, the Titans have seven consecutive regular-season wins, the longest current streak in the NFL. ... Ravens rookie QB Joe Flacco recorded his first career touchdown last week. ... Ravens WR Derrick Mason spent eight seasons with Tennessee (1997-2004) and is coming off an eight-reception, 137-yard performance vs. Pittsburgh.

