Quick Take: Titans (3-2) at Texans (3-3)

Last week
Matt Bryant made a 43-yard field goal with 11 seconds left to give the Bucs a 13-10 lead and an eventual victory over the Titans. ... The Texans were overwhelmed by the Jaguars' 21-fourth quarter points and fell 37-17 at Jacksonville.
At stake
The AFC South is one of the toughest -- if not the toughest -- divisions in the NFL. The two clubs are not only chasing front-running Indianapolis, but the Jaguars are second in the division with a 4-1 record.
Key matchup
Titans quarterback Vince Young vs. Texans defensive end Mario Williams. Houston fans are still smarting over the team passing up Young, the local hero, for Williams. But the defensive end, who has three sacks this season, has become a cornerstone of the young and improved Texans defense. Young left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with a strained right quadriceps muscle and is day-to-day. No matter if Young plays or not, Williams will always have something to prove when the Titans are in town.