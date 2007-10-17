Quick Take: Titans (3-2) at Texans (3-3)

Key matchup

Titans quarterback Vince Young vs. Texans defensive end Mario Williams. Houston fans are still smarting over the team passing up Young, the local hero, for Williams. But the defensive end, who has three sacks this season, has become a cornerstone of the young and improved Texans defense. Young left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with a strained right quadriceps muscle and is day-to-day. No matter if Young plays or not, Williams will always have something to prove when the Titans are in town.