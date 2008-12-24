Quick Take: Titans (13-2) at Colts (11-4)

Published: Dec 24, 2008 at 01:46 AM

Last meeting
In Week 8, Chris Johnson and LenDale White combiend for three rushing touchdowns in a 31-21 home win over the Colts.

Streaks
After losing seven straight to the Colts between 2003 and 2006, the Titans have won three of the last four meetings to pull within 15-13 of Indianapolis' overall series lead.

Last week
The Titans locked up the AFC's top seed with a 31-14 win over the visiting Steelers. ... Peyton Manning completed 85.3 percent of his passes, leading the Colts into the playoffs with a 31-24 win over the host Jaguars.

Keep your eye on ...
Backups playing a lot: With the Colts and Titans both locked into their playoff position, look for both teams to rest their starters at some point. That will give the reserves a chance to step up and show they are worthy of a playoff role.

Fan feedback

   Will either of these teams represent the AFC in the 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)? 
  [ **What are your thoughts?**](/gamecenter/fanfeedback?game_id=29774&displayPage=tab_fan_feedback&season=2008&week=REG17)

Johnson's chances:Titans rookie running back Chris Johnson trails the Jets' Thomas Jones by 61 yards in the race for the AFC rushing title. If Johnson can surpass Jones, he would become the first rookie to lead the AFC in rushing since 1999 (Edgerrin James).

Manning's MVP statement: Though he does not figure to play the entire game, Peyton Manning will still see some action. He has an opportunity to possibly win the league MVP award this season and he would enhance his chances with a great performance in Week 17.

Did you know?
Dating back to Dec. 16, 2007, the Titans have won 15 of their last 17 contests. ... The Colts can become the first team in NFL history with 12 or more wins in six consecutive seasons. ... RB LenDale White ranks second in franchise history with 15 rushing TDs. He's second to Earl Campbell, who had 19 for the Oilers in 1979.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play

Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers' Wilks says QB P.J. Walker will start vs. Rams; Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could back up

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that QB P.J. Walker will get the start against the Rams, and Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) will serve as the backup if active.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 7 of college football season

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has a chance to send his draft stock skyrocketing in Saturday's game vs. Alabama. See where he lands in Chad Reuter's fresh set of prospect rankings for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE