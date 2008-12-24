Quick Take: Titans (13-2) at Colts (11-4)

Last meeting
In Week 8, Chris Johnson and LenDale White combiend for three rushing touchdowns in a 31-21 home win over the Colts.
Last week
The Titans locked up the AFC's top seed with a 31-14 win over the visiting Steelers. ... Peyton Manning completed 85.3 percent of his passes, leading the Colts into the playoffs with a 31-24 win over the host Jaguars.
Johnson's chances:Titans rookie running back Chris Johnson trails the Jets' Thomas Jones by 61 yards in the race for the AFC rushing title. If Johnson can surpass Jones, he would become the first rookie to lead the AFC in rushing since 1999 (Edgerrin James).
Manning's MVP statement: Though he does not figure to play the entire game, Peyton Manning will still see some action. He has an opportunity to possibly win the league MVP award this season and he would enhance his chances with a great performance in Week 17.
Did you know?
Dating back to Dec. 16, 2007, the Titans have won 15 of their last 17 contests. ... The Colts can become the first team in NFL history with 12 or more wins in six consecutive seasons. ... RB LenDale White ranks second in franchise history with 15 rushing TDs. He's second to Earl Campbell, who had 19 for the Oilers in 1979.