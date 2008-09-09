Quick Take: Titans (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Last meeting
The Bengals defeated the Titans 35-6 in Week 12 last season. Cincinnati QB Carson Palmer had three TD passes to the former Chad Johnson in the game.
Last week
Rookie RB Chris Johnson recorded 127 yards from scrimmage in his debut as the Titans defeated the Jaguars 17-10. The Bengals managed just 154 yards of offense in a 17-10 loss to the Ravens.
Keep your eye on ...
Chad Ocho Cinco: In Week 1, the league's decision not to allow Ocho Cinco to appear on his jersey made more noise than Ocho Cinco's performance on the field. No. 85 had just a single reception, only the eighth time in his career he has been held to one catch or fewer. In the last meeting against Tennessee, Ocho Cinco posted a career-high 12 receptions and tied a career high with his three TDs.
Bengals QB Carson Palmer: Palmer had one of his worst games in recent memory last week, leading an offense that could only muster three points while completing just 10 of 25 passes for 99 yards. It's up to Palmer to fix the tempo of the offense and make better use of his Pro Bowl receivers.
Did you know?
Titans coach Jeff Fisher has a 7-2 record at Cincinnati. ... The Bengals aim for their third consecutive win against Tennessee. ... Titans TE Bo Scaife recorded a team and career-high 105 receiving yards on six receptions last week. ... Bengals RB Chris Perry had career highs in receptions (9) and receiving yards (45) against the Titans in 2005.