Quick Take: Titans (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Keep your eye on ...

Chad Ocho Cinco: In Week 1, the league's decision not to allow Ocho Cinco to appear on his jersey made more noise than Ocho Cinco's performance on the field. No. 85 had just a single reception, only the eighth time in his career he has been held to one catch or fewer. In the last meeting against Tennessee, Ocho Cinco posted a career-high 12 receptions and tied a career high with his three TDs.