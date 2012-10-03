Quick Take: Thursday nighter packs intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Who thought a Thursday nighter between the Cardinals and Rams -- combined record for 2011: 10-22 -- would be must-see TV? Not this guy. Suddenly, it's a grudge match in one of the league's two deepest divisions. The Cardinals are fascinating, from their nasty defense to the questions at quarterback that seem to get answered only when they have to have it. Oh, and the fact that they keep winning -- at 4-0, they're one of three undefeateds remaining. As for the Rams -- the completely rebuilt Rams -- this is their chance to announce their new direction on national TV.
What to watch: Rookie first-round pick Michael Brockers, a defensive tackle, is finally healthy and ready to make an impact for St. Louis. It's needed, as the team hasn't always affected quarterbacks this year. If the Rams get to Cardinals starter Kevin Kolb, he could turn into the Bad Kolb, as opposed to the one who helped Arizona snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Miami. But the best matchup is the Rams' revamped secondary (with Cortland Finnegan and Janoris Jenkins) vs. the Cardinals' receivers (including superstar Larry Fitzgerald and breakout performer Andre Roberts). Arizona has won seven straight in St. Louis.