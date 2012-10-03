Quick Take: Thursday nighter packs intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Who thought a Thursday nighter between the Cardinals and Rams -- combined record for 2011: 10-22 -- would be must-see TV? Not this guy. Suddenly, it's a grudge match in one of the league's two deepest divisions. The Cardinals are fascinating, from their nasty defense to the questions at quarterback that seem to get answered only when they have to have it. Oh, and the fact that they keep winning -- at 4-0, they're one of three undefeateds remaining. As for the Rams -- the completely rebuilt Rams -- this is their chance to announce their new direction on national TV.