Quick Take: Texans take down Saints

Noteworthy

The game marked the first time Saints RB Reggie Bush played in Houston since the Texans passed on him with the first pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Bush finished with 34 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving. ... DE Mario Williams -- the player the Texans chose over Bush -- finished the game with six tackles, including one sack and a forced fumble. ... The Saints managed just 47 yards rushing on the day.