Quick Take: Texans take down Saints

Published: Nov 18, 2007 at 02:39 PM

It was over when ...
Houston kicker Kris Brown gave the Texans a two-score lead with a 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The Saints, who struggled to put together a consistent offensive attack all day, could not muster any points in the second half.

Game balls
After missing the past seven games with a knee injury, WR Andre Johnson returned to record 120 yards and one touchdown on six receptions.

Key stat
The Saints managed just 144 yards of total offense in the second half, a good chunk of it coming in their final possession, and did not score after a 6-yard Drew Brees touchdown pass to Devery Henderson with 4:42 remaining in the second quarter.

Noteworthy
The game marked the first time Saints RB Reggie Bush played in Houston since the Texans passed on him with the first pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Bush finished with 34 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving. ... DE Mario Williams -- the player the Texans chose over Bush -- finished the game with six tackles, including one sack and a forced fumble. ... The Saints managed just 47 yards rushing on the day.

