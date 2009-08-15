Quick Take: Texans take care of Chiefs

Matt Cassel looks rusty: The former Patriots QB played in three series during his Chiefs debut, but he failed to put the team into scoring position -- or past the 50-yard line for that matter. Cassel finished the game with just 15 yards on 2-of-5 passing. Cassel's backups fared better: Brodie Croyle threw for 145 yards in a quarter and a half of work, and Tyler Thigpen led the Chiefs on their only touchdown drive.