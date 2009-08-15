Quick Take: Texans take care of Chiefs

What we learned ...
Matt Cassel looks rusty: The former Patriots QB played in three series during his Chiefs debut, but he failed to put the team into scoring position -- or past the 50-yard line for that matter. Cassel finished the game with just 15 yards on 2-of-5 passing. Cassel's backups fared better: Brodie Croyle threw for 145 yards in a quarter and a half of work, and Tyler Thigpen led the Chiefs on their only touchdown drive.
Rex Grossman might be the odd QB out in Houston: Grossman suffered a hamstring injury and could be looking up at Dan Orlovsky in the Texans' backup QB competition. Grossman appeared in just one fourth-quarter series, underthrowing his only pass and fumbling a snap. Orlovsky stayed healthy and finished the game 9-of-20 passing for 121 yards.
Dwayne Bowe is pretty good for a third-stringer: Bowe is currently listed behind WRs Terrance Cooper and Amani Toomer on the Chiefs' depth chart, but he made a statement with his play against the Texans. Bowe led all receivers with five receptions for 70 yards, showing that he belongs with Kansas City's starters once the regular season rolls around.