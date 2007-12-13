Quick Take: Texans run over Broncos

It was over when ...
The Texans answered Denver's only touchdown -- a 12-yard Jay Cutler pass to TE Tony Scheffler -- with a nine-play drive that ended with a 4-yard Sage Rosenfels touchdown pass to WR Andre Johnson. The drive took 5:30 off the clock and gave the Texans a 24-13 fourth-quarter lead.
Game balls
Johnson led the Texans with six receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. His 28-yard catch-and-run to the Broncos 1-yard line set up Houston's final touchdown. On defense, Texans DE Mario Williams had the best game of his career, sacking Jay Cutler a career-high 3½ times and registering seven tackles. Williams now has a Texans franchise-record 13 sacks on the season.
Key stat
Houston recorded 160 yards rushing, and three of their four touchdowns came on the ground. RB Ron Dayne led the way with 67 yards and a touchdown.
Noteworthy
Rosenfels connected on his first six pass attempts, including a 4-for-4 opening drive in which he scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. He finished the game 16 of 27 for 200 yards, one touchdown, one interception and the rushing TD. ... Denver had two players leave the game with injuries. LB Ian Gold suffered a right knee injury and TE Daniel Graham left with a left ankle injury. Both players did not return. ... Johnson's touchdown was his seventh of the season, setting a new career high after playing in just six games so far this season. ... Of Williams' 13 sacks, nine of them have come in the last five games. He now has 17½ career sacks, making him the Texans' all-time sack leader. ... Broncos WR Brandon Marshall recorded a career-high 11 receptions for 107 yards.