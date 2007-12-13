Quick Take: Texans run over Broncos

Published: Dec 13, 2007 at 05:33 PM

It was over when ...
The Texans answered Denver's only touchdown -- a 12-yard Jay Cutler pass to TE Tony Scheffler -- with a nine-play drive that ended with a 4-yard Sage Rosenfels touchdown pass to WR Andre Johnson. The drive took 5:30 off the clock and gave the Texans a 24-13 fourth-quarter lead.

Game balls
Johnson led the Texans with six receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. His 28-yard catch-and-run to the Broncos 1-yard line set up Houston's final touchdown. On defense, Texans DE Mario Williams had the best game of his career, sacking Jay Cutler a career-high 3½ times and registering seven tackles. Williams now has a Texans franchise-record 13 sacks on the season.

Key stat
Houston recorded 160 yards rushing, and three of their four touchdowns came on the ground. RB Ron Dayne led the way with 67 yards and a touchdown.

Noteworthy
Rosenfels connected on his first six pass attempts, including a 4-for-4 opening drive in which he scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. He finished the game 16 of 27 for 200 yards, one touchdown, one interception and the rushing TD. ... Denver had two players leave the game with injuries. LB Ian Gold suffered a right knee injury and TE Daniel Graham left with a left ankle injury. Both players did not return. ... Johnson's touchdown was his seventh of the season, setting a new career high after playing in just six games so far this season. ... Of Williams' 13 sacks, nine of them have come in the last five games. He now has 17½ career sacks, making him the Texans' all-time sack leader. ... Broncos WR Brandon Marshall recorded a career-high 11 receptions for 107 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension

Lions punter Jack Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud

Who are the early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft? Bucky Brooks ranks his top 10, with two teams boasting a pair of these instant-impact overachievers. Plus, Cole Strange's quick emergence from Round 1 punchline to Year 1 stud.

news

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 'extremely fired up' to join Kyle Shanahan's offense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey explained why he's "happy" to be joining his new team after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

J.K. Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissues from his previous ACL surgery. The Ravens running back, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE