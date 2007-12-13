Quick Take: Texans run over Broncos

Noteworthy

Rosenfels connected on his first six pass attempts, including a 4-for-4 opening drive in which he scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. He finished the game 16 of 27 for 200 yards, one touchdown, one interception and the rushing TD. ... Denver had two players leave the game with injuries. LB Ian Gold suffered a right knee injury and TE Daniel Graham left with a left ankle injury. Both players did not return. ... Johnson's touchdown was his seventh of the season, setting a new career high after playing in just six games so far this season. ... Of Williams' 13 sacks, nine of them have come in the last five games. He now has 17½ career sacks, making him the Texans' all-time sack leader. ... Broncos WR Brandon Marshall recorded a career-high 11 receptions for 107 yards.