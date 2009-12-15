Quick Take: Texans/Rams

In Brief
» Last meeting: Rookie QB Ryan Fitzpatrick rallied the Rams back from 21 points down to stun the Texans, 33-27, in overtime during Week 12 of the 2005 season.
» Streaks: The above meeting is the only time these teams have met.
» Last week: St. Louis was embarrassed in Tennessee, suffering a 47-7 loss. ... Houston nabbed a 34-7 victory over visiting Seattle.
Keep your eye on ...
Houston's maturity: The Texans have been known to follow big wins with befuddling losses. A defeat to St. Louis would be especially frustrating, given the Rams' struggles this year. Houston can take another step in its development by winning convincingly.
Mario Williams' quest for 10: After recording just four sacks in his first 10 games this year, Williams has four in his past three outings. He is two away from notching his third straight season with double digit sacks, and he may get the two he needs vs. a Rams team that has already surrendered 29 sacks.
Did you know?
St. Louis has yet to win at home this season (0-6). ... Rams RB Steven Jackson leads the NFC with 1,279 rushing yards. ... Houston's Matt Schaub is fourth in the league with 3,814 passing yards. ... If the playoffs started today, the Texans would be out (the Rams have been eliminated). Get an updated look at the postseason picture.