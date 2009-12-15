Quick Take: Texans/Rams

Keep your eye on ... James Laurinaitis' continued development: Lost amid another disappointing season for St. Louis has been the outstanding play of the rookie linebacker. He leads the team with 104 tackles, and has shown impressive awareness from the middle linebacker spot.

Houston's maturity: The Texans have been known to follow big wins with befuddling losses. A defeat to St. Louis would be especially frustrating, given the Rams' struggles this year. Houston can take another step in its development by winning convincingly.