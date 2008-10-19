Quick Take: Texans hold on to beat Lions

It was over when ...
Houston's Matt Turk used a 59-yard punt to pin the Lions at their own 2-yard line with just 10 seconds remaining in the game. A last second hook-and-ladder attempt by WR Mike Furrey resulted in a fumble to end the game.
Game ball
Texans TE Owen Daniels scored his first and second touchdowns of the season. Daniels' second touchdown -- a 1-yard reception -- would prove to be the difference in the game.
Key stat
Houston more than doubled Detroit in rushing yards (150-77) and time of possession (40:04 to 19:56).
Noteworthy
The meeting was just the second ever between the two teams. Detroit won the previous game, 28-16, in 2004. ... The Lions have lost eight straight road games. ... With 141 receiving yards, Houston's Andre Johnson has gone over 100 yards in three straight games. ... Lions WR Calvin Johnson caught just two passes, one of which was a third-quarter 96-yard touchdown reception, the longest for the Lions since 1998. ... With two field goals of 54 yards, Lions kicker Jason Hanson is now 4-4 on kicks of 50-plus yards. ... Houston held its opponent under 28 points for the first time this season.