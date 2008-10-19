Quick Take: Texans hold on to beat Lions

Published: Oct 19, 2008 at 01:19 PM

It was over when ...
Houston's Matt Turk used a 59-yard punt to pin the Lions at their own 2-yard line with just 10 seconds remaining in the game. A last second hook-and-ladder attempt by WR Mike Furrey resulted in a fumble to end the game.

Game ball
Texans TE Owen Daniels scored his first and second touchdowns of the season. Daniels' second touchdown -- a 1-yard reception -- would prove to be the difference in the game.

Key stat
Houston more than doubled Detroit in rushing yards (150-77) and time of possession (40:04 to 19:56).

Noteworthy
The meeting was just the second ever between the two teams. Detroit won the previous game, 28-16, in 2004. ... The Lions have lost eight straight road games. ... With 141 receiving yards, Houston's Andre Johnson has gone over 100 yards in three straight games. ... Lions WR Calvin Johnson caught just two passes, one of which was a third-quarter 96-yard touchdown reception, the longest for the Lions since 1998. ... With two field goals of 54 yards, Lions kicker Jason Hanson is now 4-4 on kicks of 50-plus yards. ... Houston held its opponent under 28 points for the first time this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo signs rookie contract; all 2022 draft picks now signed

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo has ended his holdout and the 2022 NFL Draft class has now all signed in the process.

news

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis on progress he's made since May: 'I'm light years ahead'

Tennessee third-round pick Malik Willis believes he's already seen major improvement in his game since he first began in organized team activities in May through minicamp and through training camp as it stands now.

news

The Top 100 Players Of 2022 On NFL Network

news

Steelers GM Omar Khan on WR Diontae Johnson amid hold-in: 'We hope he is going to be a Steeler for a long time'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains present at team practices but not participating amid a stalemate on a contract extension. GM Omar Khan said Tuesday the team and Johnson's representatives have taken part in contract talks but divulged little else.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW