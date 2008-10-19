Quick Take: Texans hold on to beat Lions

Noteworthy

The meeting was just the second ever between the two teams. Detroit won the previous game, 28-16, in 2004. ... The Lions have lost eight straight road games. ... With 141 receiving yards, Houston's Andre Johnson has gone over 100 yards in three straight games. ... Lions WR Calvin Johnson caught just two passes, one of which was a third-quarter 96-yard touchdown reception, the longest for the Lions since 1998. ... With two field goals of 54 yards, Lions kicker Jason Hanson is now 4-4 on kicks of 50-plus yards. ... Houston held its opponent under 28 points for the first time this season.