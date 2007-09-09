Quick Take: Texans handle Chiefs in opener

It was over when ...
New Texans quarterback Matt Schaub connected with Andre Johnson on a 77-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The score gave Houston a 10-0 lead and the defense took over from there, stuffing the Chiefs the rest of the way and securing a season-opening 20-3 victory.
Game balls
The No. 1 pick from the 2006 draft, Mario Williams came through with an outstanding performance in the first game of his sophomore season. The defensive end had five tackles, two sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Not many Chiefs played well enough to deserve a game ball, but punter Dustin Colquitt put forth a solid effort, averaging 45.5 yards on his four punts.
Key stat
Houston's Andre Johnson said in training camp that he felt comfortable with Schaub as his quarterback and he showed it against Kansas City, catching seven passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Noteworthy
Chiefs running back Larry Johnson saw extended action after holding out for much of the preseason and ran for 43 yards on 10 carries. He also caught seven passes for 44 yards. Also veteran receiver Eddie Kennison left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Not all was well for Houston as it lost starting strong safety Jason Simmons for the season with a torn left patellar tendon.