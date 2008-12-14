Quick Take: Texans hand Titans second loss

Published: Dec 14, 2008 at 10:03 AM

It was over when ...
Titans coach Jeff Fisher passed up a 49-yard field-goal attempt on fourth-and-3, with his team trailing by one point and two minutes remaining. Kerry Collins overthrew Justin McCareins on the play, and the Titans turned the ball over on downs, allowing the Texans to run out the clock.

Game ball
Andre Johnson finished with 11 receptions and a career-high 207 receiving yards, a Texans franchise record. His second-quarter score was the only touchdown of the game and gave the Texans a lead they would not relinquish.

Key stat
Tennessee finished 2-of-13 on third downs, settling for three Rob Bironas field goals.

Noteworthy
Houston has won four straight for the first time in franchise history. ... The Texans avoided a third consecutive season sweep at the hands of the Titans and snapped a seven-game losing streak against Tennessee. ... Texans QB Matt Schaub is 4-0 at Reliant Stadium this season. ... Texans rookie RB Steve Slaton recorded 100 rushing yards for the fourth time in his last five games. ... Tennessee DT Albert Haynesworth left with a left leg injury on Houston's final drive and didn't return.

