Quick Take: Texans hand Titans second loss

Noteworthy

Houston has won four straight for the first time in franchise history. ... The Texans avoided a third consecutive season sweep at the hands of the Titans and snapped a seven-game losing streak against Tennessee. ... Texans QB Matt Schaub is 4-0 at Reliant Stadium this season. ... Texans rookie RB Steve Slaton recorded 100 rushing yards for the fourth time in his last five games. ... Tennessee DT Albert Haynesworth left with a left leg injury on Houston's final drive and didn't return.