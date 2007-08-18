Quick Take: Texans beat Cardinals

Noteworthy

Is there a quarterback controversy in Arizona? Absolutely not. But not only was Kurt Warner impressive (7-of-9 for 87 yards), Anquan Boldin attempted a 55-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals first play from scrimmage (the Texans were flagged for interference). Arizona coach Ken Whisenhunt has committed to using Boldin in a similar fashion to the way he used Hines Ward as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. ... Former Boise State quarterback Jared Zabransky made his return to University of Phoenix Stadium (where he and the Broncos defeated Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl). But sadly, Houston did not run the "Statue of Liberty" or "Hook and Ladder".