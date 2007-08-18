Quick Take: Texans beat Cardinals

Published: Aug 18, 2007 at 01:45 PM

It was over when
Houston's Jacoby Jones returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, giving the Texans a 17-point lead. The Cardinals drew within 10 points, but didn't get any closer.

Game balls
While opposing quarterbacks Matt Leinart (Arizona) and Matt Schaub (Houston) struggled in their respected preseason openers in Week 1, they were impressive on Saturday. Leinart completed all seven of his passes for 70 yards, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Edgerrin James. Schaub completed 9-of-12 passes for 108 yards and rushed for a 5-yard touchdown.

Key stat
James managed only 11 yards on five attempts, being bested by Leinart (13 yards) and Marcel Shipp (12 yards) in the first half.

Noteworthy
Is there a quarterback controversy in Arizona? Absolutely not. But not only was Kurt Warner impressive (7-of-9 for 87 yards), Anquan Boldin attempted a 55-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals first play from scrimmage (the Texans were flagged for interference). Arizona coach Ken Whisenhunt has committed to using Boldin in a similar fashion to the way he used Hines Ward as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. ... Former Boise State quarterback Jared Zabransky made his return to University of Phoenix Stadium (where he and the Broncos defeated Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl). But sadly, Houston did not run the "Statue of Liberty" or "Hook and Ladder".

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

Is the clock ticking on the Matt Nagy era in Chicago? Bucky Brooks says this is a make-or-break season for the Bears head coach. Plus, five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential, an emerging trend in team-building and more.
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW