Quick Take: Texans at Steelers

Published: Sep 02, 2008 at 12:30 PM

Last meeting
The Steelers defeated the Texans 27-7 in Week 2 of the 2005 season. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger completed 14-of-21 passes for 254 yards and threw two TD strikes to WR Hines Ward.

Streaks
That 2005 win for the Steelers was only the second time the teams have played. The Texans won the first contest, knotting the overall series at 1-1.

Keep your eye on ...

Troy Polamalu: The SteelersPro Bowl safety missed five games last year with a knee injury, had surgery during the offseason and was held out of training camp with a lingering hamstring problem. Polamalu is vital to the team's secondary, but Mike Tomlin said Polamalu likely will see limited action to start the season.

Texans WR Andre Johnson: Johnson missed most of the preseason with an injured groin, but he should be ready to go against the Steelers. Johnson missed seven games last year because of a knee injury, but bounced back strong down the stretch. Houston has won five of last six games in which Johnson has collected more than 100 yards receiving.

Steelers RB Willie Parker: "Fast Willie" returns to action for the first time since he broke his leg in Week 16 last season, when he was leading the league in rushing. The Steelers will rely on Parker to carry the running game, as his backup, rookie Rashard Mendenhall, still looked unpolished during the preseason.

Did you know?
The Steelers have won five straight season openers, the longest such streak in the NFL. ... The Texans posted the most wins in franchise history (eight) in 2007. ... Steelers WR Santonio Holmes led the league with an 18.2 yard-per-reception average in '07. ... Houston is 3-1 when QB Matt Schaub has a 100.0-plus passer rating.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

