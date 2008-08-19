Quick Take: Texans at Cowboys

Keep your eye on ...

Texans QBs: Efficient quarterback play has been the name of the game for the Texans, with no turnovers thus far in the preseason. Starter Matt Schaub has been excellent, completing 18 of 21 passes with no interceptions through two games. Sage Rosenfels has been solid too, completing 16 of 23 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Texans RBs: With Ahman Green still sidelined, Chris Taylor, Steve Slaton and Chris Brown have been sharing carries and running well. The Texanssigned RB Marcel Shipp on Monday and could factor in the nine-year veteran against the Cowboys.

Cowboys secondary: Dallas' defensive backs struggled mightily against the Broncos in their second preseason game. Denver QB Jay Cutler completed 16 of 20 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown vs. the starters, and the coverage must improve against the explosive Texans passing game.

Cowboys' third and fourth receivers: Terrell Owens and Patrick Crayton are established as the starters, but behind them there is little experience. Miles Austin seemed to be claiming the spot, but was hurt against Denver and will miss four to six weeks with a sprained knee. The spotlight is now on Sam Hurd and Isaiah Stanback to step up.

