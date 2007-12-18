Quick Take: Texans (7-7) at Colts (12-2)

Last meeting
Joseph Addai recorded 91 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to help the Colts defeat the Texans 30-24 and move to 3-0 in Week 3.
Last week
With the score tied, Peyton Manning led his team on an 11-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to give the Colts a 21-14 victory. ... Sage Rosenfels threw for one touchdown and ran for one more, as the Texans ran all over the Broncos for a 31-13 win.
Key matchup
Texans receiver Andre Johnson vs. Colts secondary. Johnson missed the Texans' Week 3 matchup with the Colts -- as well as the following six weeks with a knee injury -- but has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games. The Colts' top-ranked pass defense will attempt to hold Johnson below his season average of 100.4 yards per game.
Did you know?
Texans defensive end Mario Williams has nine sacks in his past five games, including a career-high 3½ last week. This week he aims for his sixth consecutive game with a sack. Williams leads the AFC in sacks with 13 but was not voted into the Pro Bowl.