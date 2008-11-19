Quick Take: Texans (3-7) at Browns (4-6)

Published: Nov 19, 2008 at 01:28 PM

Last meeting
In Week 12 last season, Jamal Lewis rushed for 134 yards on 29 carries as the Browns defeated the Texans 27-17.

Streaks
The Browns have won three of five all-time meetings with the Texans.

Last week
The Texans went on the road to Indianapolis and fell prey to 320 passing yards from Peyton Manning, who picked apart Houston's secondary in a 33-27 home win. ... The Browns survived a Monday night matchup in Buffalo, going home 29-27 winners when Rian Lindell's last-minute 47-yard field goal attempt went wide right.

Keep your eye on ...
Slaton's surge: So much for hitting that rookie wall. Houston's third-round draft pick ran for a season-high 156 yards against the Colts. This week he faces a 28th-ranked Browns run defense that gave up 186 rushing yards to the Bills.

Rookie Xavier Adibi: An injury to starter Morlon Greenwood gave the Texans' linebacker out of Virginia Tech his first start and he responded with a team-high 14 tackles, 13 of which were unassisted. At 3-7, the Texans may decide a raw talent such as Adibi deserves a longer look.

Quinn targeting Edwards: Braylon Edwards caught a season-high eight passes for 104 yards against the Bills. Brady Quinn targeted Edwards 16 times Monday night and will likely continue that trend against Houston's 17th-ranked secondary.

Did you know?
Texans WR/PR Jacoby Jones is tied for second in the AFC with a 14.4 punt return average. ... The Browns are 5-0 when Jamal Lewis has at least 25 carries. Lewis posted 29 attempts for 134 yards and one touchdown in his last meeting with Houston. ... Browns LB Alex Hall is tied for first among AFC rookies with three sacks.

