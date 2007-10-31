Quick Take: Texans (3-5) at Raiders (2-5)

Last meeting
Kicker Kris Brown booted three fourth-quarter field goals to lift Houston past the host Raiders, 23-10, last December.
Last week
The Texans made the first of back-to-back trips to California and lost to the Chargers, 35-10. Antonio Cromartie recovered a fumble for a touchdown and returned an interception 70 yards for another to lead the Chargers. Daunte Culpepper drove the Raiders into Titans territory in the closing moments but the rally fell just short as host Tennessee hung on to defeat the Raiders, 13-9.
Key matchup
Raiders running back Lamont Jordan vs. Texans rush defense. The Raiders struggles in recent weeks could be traced to the team's inability to run the football. But it's not fair to put the blame squarely on Jordan. The Raiders' passing game has struggled, too, allowing teams to load up in the box to stop the run. So if the Raiders could get some quick strikes from Culpepper, that might allow Jordan some room to operate against the league's 20th-ranked defensee.
Did you know?
Texans tight end Owen Daniels has at least five receptions in five of his last eight games. ... Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski leads the league with 17 touchbacks in 2007.