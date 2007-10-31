Quick Take: Texans (3-5) at Raiders (2-5)

Key matchup

Raiders running back Lamont Jordan vs. Texans rush defense. The Raiders struggles in recent weeks could be traced to the team's inability to run the football. But it's not fair to put the blame squarely on Jordan. The Raiders' passing game has struggled, too, allowing teams to load up in the box to stop the run. So if the Raiders could get some quick strikes from Culpepper, that might allow Jordan some room to operate against the league's 20th-ranked defensee.