Quick Take: Texans (3-2) at Jaguars (3-1)

Key matchup

The Jaguars linebackers vs. Texans tight end Owen Daniels.

Since top wideout Andre Johnson went down in Week 2 with a knee injury, Daniels has developed into the most reliable receiver for Houston quarterback Matt Schaub. He leads the team with 24 catches and 293 receiving yards. The Jaguars defense, meanwhile, showed only one weakness in its dominating defensive performance against the Chiefs -- an inability to stop Kanas City tight end Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez repeatedly found seams in the middle of the field and caught eight balls for 100 yards. If Houston hopes to move the ball against Jacksonville's stingy defense, Daniels likely will have to play a starring role.