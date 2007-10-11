Quick Take: Texans (3-2) at Jaguars (3-1)

Streaks
Houston has won four of the past six against Jacksonville to claim a 6-4 series lead.
Last week
Texans kicker Kris Brown hit four field goals -- three from 50-plus yards -- including the game-winner from 57 -- to help Houston beat Miami, 22-19. The Jaguars, on the other hand, needed no such heroics, using a stifling defensive effort to down the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-7.
At stake
With a victory, Houston can move ahead of Jacksonville in the very competitive AFC South and keep pace with the Colts and Titans. A win for Jacksonville would help it put behind an embarrassing 2006 sweep at the hands of the Texans and give it momentum going into next week's showdown with the division-leading Colts.
Key matchup
The Jaguars linebackers vs. Texans tight end Owen Daniels.
Since top wideout Andre Johnson went down in Week 2 with a knee injury, Daniels has developed into the most reliable receiver for Houston quarterback Matt Schaub. He leads the team with 24 catches and 293 receiving yards. The Jaguars defense, meanwhile, showed only one weakness in its dominating defensive performance against the Chiefs -- an inability to stop Kanas City tight end Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez repeatedly found seams in the middle of the field and caught eight balls for 100 yards. If Houston hopes to move the ball against Jacksonville's stingy defense, Daniels likely will have to play a starring role.
Did you know?
Jacksonville set a team record for fewest rushing yards allowed last week, surrendering only 10 yards on the ground to Larry Johnson and the Chiefs.