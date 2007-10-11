Quick Take: Texans (3-2) at Jaguars (3-1)

Published: Oct 11, 2007 at 08:47 AM

Last meeting
In Week 10 of last year, the Texans intercepted Jaguars quarterback David Garrard four times and held on for a 13-10 victory.

Streaks
Houston has won four of the past six against Jacksonville to claim a 6-4 series lead.

Last week
Texans kicker Kris Brown hit four field goals -- three from 50-plus yards -- including the game-winner from 57 -- to help Houston beat Miami, 22-19. The Jaguars, on the other hand, needed no such heroics, using a stifling defensive effort to down the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-7.

At stake
With a victory, Houston can move ahead of Jacksonville in the very competitive AFC South and keep pace with the Colts and Titans. A win for Jacksonville would help it put behind an embarrassing 2006 sweep at the hands of the Texans and give it momentum going into next week's showdown with the division-leading Colts.

Key matchup
The Jaguars linebackers vs. Texans tight end Owen Daniels.
Since top wideout Andre Johnson went down in Week 2 with a knee injury, Daniels has developed into the most reliable receiver for Houston quarterback Matt Schaub. He leads the team with 24 catches and 293 receiving yards. The Jaguars defense, meanwhile, showed only one weakness in its dominating defensive performance against the Chiefs -- an inability to stop Kanas City tight end Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez repeatedly found seams in the middle of the field and caught eight balls for 100 yards. If Houston hopes to move the ball against Jacksonville's stingy defense, Daniels likely will have to play a starring role.

Did you know?
Jacksonville set a team record for fewest rushing yards allowed last week, surrendering only 10 yards on the ground to Larry Johnson and the Chiefs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams announce plan to build training complex in Woodland Hills

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their plan to build their first permanent headquarters and training complex since the franchise returned to California.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones doesn't know if he'll be starter after bye: 'We haven't talked about that'

Mac Jones, who was benched in the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Germany, said he has not been told if he'll be starting in Week 12 versus the New York Giants.  
news

C.J. Stroud CAN be MVP; Lions WILL earn NFC's No. 1 seed; Bengals MUST win on Thursday in Baltimore

Is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud a legitimate MVP candidate? Could the Eagles ultimately cede the NFC's No. 1 seed to a long-suffering franchise on the rise? Which AFC power faces a must-win game in Week 11? Adam Schein provides nine statements you can take to the bank.
news

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

Cornerback Jack Jones, waived Monday by the New England Patriots, is being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday. 