Quick Take: Texans (0-2) at Jaguars (1-2)

Last meeting
In the 2007 season finale, Houston's Andre Davis returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as the Texans beat the Jaguars, 42-28.
Last week
Matt Schaub threw three interceptions as the Texans fell, 31-12, to the Titans. ... The Jaguars used 236 yards on the ground and a 51-yard field goal in the waning seconds to earn a 23-21 win over the Colts, Jacksonville's first in Indianapolis in seven tries.
Keep your eye on ...
Steve Slaton's emergence: The rookie out of West Virginia was named Houston's starter after recording 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in his first career start last week.
Jagusrs dynamic RB duo: Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew returned to form just in time to keep the Jaguars from going 0-3. Their 228 combined yards against Indianapolis should pose a challenge for Houston's 27th-ranked run defense.
Jacksonville's O-line chemistry: In addition to creating endless running lanes for Taylor and Jones-Drew, Jacksonville's makeshift offensive line -- playing without three regular starters -- allowed no sacks of QB David Garrard after allowing nine in the season's first two weeks.
Did you know?
Texans WR Kevin Walter notched a career-high 12 receptions for 160 yards in his last game at Jacksonville. ... In his last meeting against the Jaguars, Andre Davis totaled 234 kick-return yards on five attempts, including a 104-yarder for a touchdown. ... Jaguars WR Matt Jones recorded a career-high eight receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown in his last meeting with Houston.