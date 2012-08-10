Quick Take: Tannehill impressive, but 'Fins fall

Published: Aug 10, 2012 at 03:58 PM

Around the League editor Gregg Rosenthal has his takeaways from the game:

From Around the League:
» Lessons from Friday's preseason games

» Ryan Tannehill was the NFL story of the night. With David Garrard recovering from knee surgery, there will be pressure to speed up the rookie's development. It was only one preseason game, but he looked the part. Tannehill was not afraid to throw the ball into tight coverage. He throws well on the run and showed some touch.

» Tannehill's 167-yard, one-touchdown effort came with and against backups. It will be telling to see if Joe Philbin tests Tannehill with the starters next week.

» Matt Moore did nothing to erase what has reportedly been a slow training camp for him. The additional reps in coach Joe Philbin's offense should help him out too over the next few weeks.

» Chad Johnson was quiet, killing a drive with a drop on the only pass that came his way. Johnson's old teammate in New England, Tiquan Underwood, meanwhile, had three catches for 76 yards for the Buccaneers.

» Buccaneers rookie linebacker Lavonte David was all over the field. He looks like an impact player and immediate starter for Tampa.

» Running back Doug Martin's numbers weren't flashy (seven carries for 21 yards), but he showed a nice ability to take a hit and keep his balance. The Bucs' running game numbers were down because of a lot of short-yardage attempts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

