Quick Take: Surging Browns get struggling Raiders

Why this game is intriguing: Another bargain-basement matchup between two of the have-nots of 2012. The Oakland Raiders, it appears, are in a free-fall with no ground in sight. But the Cleveland Browns? Strange things are happening. They've competed in every game of late, but stunning the Steelers is the kind of thing that everyone notices. If Pat Shurmur and Co. are trying to prove to owner Jimmy Haslam that things are headed in the right direction, they'll earn this one, too.
Published: Nov 28, 2012 at 11:41 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
news
