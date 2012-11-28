Quick Take: Surging Browns get struggling Raiders

Why this game is intriguing: Another bargain-basement matchup between two of the have-nots of 2012. The Oakland Raiders, it appears, are in a free-fall with no ground in sight. But the Cleveland Browns? Strange things are happening. They've competed in every game of late, but stunning the Steelers is the kind of thing that everyone notices. If Pat Shurmur and Co. are trying to prove to owner Jimmy Haslam that things are headed in the right direction, they'll earn this one, too.