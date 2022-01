How they got here: Indianapolis (16-2) beat Baltimore and the New York Jets in the AFC playoffs. New Orleans (15-3) crushed Arizona and edged Minnesota in the NFC playoffs.

Series record: The teams have split their 10 all-time meetings.

Streaks: The Colts have won two in a row.

Last time met: In the 2007 kickoff game, the Colts trounced the Saints, 41-10.