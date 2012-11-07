Quick Take: Super Bowl preview in Chicago?

Published: Nov 07, 2012 at 07:32 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 10 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Battles between non-traditional rivals who rarely square off are rarely very juicy. This is the exception. So much will play out on the field for teams that operate at such a high level, it leaves us wondering if this is a preview of Super Bowl XLVII. My eyes will be trained on both defenses. Each unit has challenges to face, and each unit showcases a playmaker bidding for Defensive Player of the Year honors. How many times do you think the Bears have seen film of J.J. Watt's flyswatter hands returning the football to opposing quarterbacks? Jay Cutler's rifle arm will have to contend with that. And how much attention do you think Texans receivers like Andre Johnson will pay to keeping the ball away from the prying hands of Bears cornerback Charles Tillman? Will Watt or Tillman state his case? Which team will emerge as the battle-tested kings? (Until the playoffs, that is.)

On Twitter:#HOUvsCHI

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Browns' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Browns backups Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson came up big to lead Cleveland past Denver, 17-14.
news

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller leaves Thursday night's game with sprained ankle

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller limped to the sideline in the second quarter on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the second half. 
news

Family says former Texas LB Jake Ehlinger died of accidental overdose

Former Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, died of a an accidental drug overdose caused by fentanyl, the family said Thursday.
news

Congressional committee seeks information from NFL on Washington Football Team investigation

A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW