Quick Take: Super Bowl preview in Chicago?

Why this game is intriguing: Battles between non-traditional rivals who rarely square off are rarely very juicy. This is the exception. So much will play out on the field for teams that operate at such a high level, it leaves us wondering if this is a preview of Super Bowl XLVII. My eyes will be trained on both defenses. Each unit has challenges to face, and each unit showcases a playmaker bidding for Defensive Player of the Year honors. How many times do you think the Bears have seen film of J.J. Watt's flyswatter hands returning the football to opposing quarterbacks? Jay Cutler's rifle arm will have to contend with that. And how much attention do you think Texans receivers like Andre Johnson will pay to keeping the ball away from the prying hands of Bears cornerback Charles Tillman? Will Watt or Tillman state his case? Which team will emerge as the battle-tested kings? (Until the playoffs, that is.)