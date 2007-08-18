Quick take: Strong first half sparks Jags

Published: Aug 18, 2007 at 05:20 PM

It was over when
The Jaguars's Alvin Pearman put the game out of reach with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap a 95-yard drive. He finished with 20 yards on six attempts.

Game balls
Jacksonville receiver Charles Sharon had three receptions for 54 yards, strengthening his chances of seeing more time than Reggie Williams this season.

Key stats
David Garrard completed 11-of-14 passes for 129 yards. The Jacksonville backup took snaps into the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers were penalized three times for 11 yards and held the ball nearly seven minutes less than the Jaguars.

Noteworthy
The Jaguars released backup quarterback Tim Couch today, after signing him to a two-year deal on July 29. Couch hadn't played in an NFL game since 2004.

