Quick Take: Streaking Pack face wounded Jags

Published: Oct 24, 2012 at 08:52 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 8 primer:
Why this game is intriguing: There's no doubt the Green Bay Packers will roll in this matchup. Aaron Rodgers has returned to MVP form, Jordy Nelson continues to establish himself as one of the league's most dangerous weapons, and the Pack are on their way. And then there's the Jacksonville Jaguars. Maurice Jones-Drew is due to miss significant time with injury, while quarterback Blaine Gabbert must deal with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Things will only get worse for this downtrodden franchise, beginning Sunday.

