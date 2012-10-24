Quick Take: Streaking Pack face wounded Jags

Why this game is intriguing: There's no doubt the Green Bay Packers will roll in this matchup. Aaron Rodgers has returned to MVP form, Jordy Nelson continues to establish himself as one of the league's most dangerous weapons, and the Pack are on their way. And then there's the Jacksonville Jaguars. Maurice Jones-Drew is due to miss significant time with injury, while quarterback Blaine Gabbert must deal with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Things will only get worse for this downtrodden franchise, beginning Sunday.
New Broncos DE Frank Clark believes Denver has type of team to 'turn it around in a heartbeat'
Frank Clark's recent signing with the Broncos takes him from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to the basement dwellers of the AFC West, but he believes Denver has all the pieces it needs to flip the script.
RB Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: 'The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship'
After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home in 2023, and the veteran running back is excited to be a play a part in the Buffalo Bills' journey as the team tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.
Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.
