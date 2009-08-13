Quick Take: Steelers take round 2 vs. Cardinals

What we learned …
Long could be off the Fringe: NFL.com has been chronicling first-year wide receiver Lance Long's effort to make the Cardinals' 53-man roster. Long made the most of his opportunities Thursday, catching five passes for 48 yards in the first half. He even got a glimpse of the end zone in the second quarter after catching a pass from Matt Leinart and scampering 8 yards before being tackled inside the 7-yard line.
![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)Re-airing on NFL Network:
Arizona Cardinals vs.
Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Rashard Mendenhall is healthy: The Steelers wanted their first-round pick from 2008 to share carries with Willie Parker, but he missed the final 12 games with a shoulder injury. He finished with nine carries for 26 yards.
The Steelers might have found their No. 3 wideout: Speedy WR Nate Washington left Pittsburgh in free agency, but Limas Sweed looks poised to step up in his second season. Sweed ran crisp routes and finished with two receptions for 56 yards, including a 45-yard catch.