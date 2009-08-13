Quick Take: Steelers take round 2 vs. Cardinals

Long could be off the Fringe: NFL.com has been chronicling first-year wide receiver Lance Long's effort to make the Cardinals' 53-man roster. Long made the most of his opportunities Thursday, catching five passes for 48 yards in the first half. He even got a glimpse of the end zone in the second quarter after catching a pass from Matt Leinart and scampering 8 yards before being tackled inside the 7-yard line.