Quick Take: Steelers stay perfect at home

Noteworthy

Parker moved into sixth place on the Steelers' all-time rushing list ahead of Barry Foster. ... Bengals are 1-6 on Sunday nights on the road. ... T.J. Houshmandzadeh leads the NFL with 88 receptions. ... The Steelers' nine wins is one more than last year's total. ... Roethlisberger has thrown for 25 TDs on the season. The only other QB to throw for more than 23 TDs in a season for the Steelers was Terry Bradshaw (28 in 1978, 26 in 1979 and 24 in 1980).