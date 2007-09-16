Quick take: Steelers roll over Bills

Published: Sep 16, 2007 at 02:16 PM

It was over when ...
The Steelers finally broke the plane of the end zone with 4:46 left in the third quarter. Until then, kickers Jeff Reed and Rian Lindell were the only offense. After the Steelers' got their first score though, the defense shut out Buffalo the rest of the contest.

Game balls
Ben Roethlisberger continued his strong start to 2007. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 242 yards and found nine defferent receivers. Back-up QB Charlie Batch relieved Big Ben with three minutes left in the game and a comfortable 23-point lead.

Key stat
The Steelers didn't allow the Bills a chance to get anything going offensively by keeping them off the field. The Bills had the ball nearly 11 fewer minutes and were outgained 420 yards to 223.

Noteworthy
Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison was taken off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury after the final play of the first half. He later returned to the sideline. ...In the 2007 home opener, the Steelers wore throwback jerseys with yellow helmets to honor the club's 75th anniversary.

