Quick Take: Steelers rally to beat Browns

Game balls

Pittsburgh TE Heath Miller came up big for his team in the second half. He recovered a fumble by Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter and made a diving catch for 20 yards on third-and-18 in the fourth quarter. In the same drive, he caught a bullet in the end zone from Roethlisberger that was challenged -- and upheld -- capping a 14-play, 78-yard drive that took eight minutes off the clock and gave the Steelers a crucial three-point lead with three minutes left.