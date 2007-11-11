Quick Take: Steelers rally to beat Browns

Published: Nov 11, 2007 at 07:57 AM

It was over when ...
Cleveland kicker Phil Dawson missed a 53-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the game and his team down 31-28.

Game balls
Pittsburgh TE Heath Miller came up big for his team in the second half. He recovered a fumble by Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter and made a diving catch for 20 yards on third-and-18 in the fourth quarter. In the same drive, he caught a bullet in the end zone from Roethlisberger that was challenged -- and upheld -- capping a 14-play, 78-yard drive that took eight minutes off the clock and gave the Steelers a crucial three-point lead with three minutes left.

Key stat
After exploding for 21 points in the first half, the Browns didn't pick up a first down in the second half until their final drive of the game. Cleveland's only points came from a 100-yard kickoff return from Joshua Cribbs.

Noteworthy
Roethlisberger has a career-high 22 TD passes on the season; the last Steelers QB with more than 20 TD passes in a season was Kordell Stewart with 21 in 1997; the last with 22 was Terry Bradshaw who had 22 in 1981. ... The Steelers have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in their last 34 games (including playoffs).

