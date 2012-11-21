Quick Take: Steelers could get fight from Browns

Why this game is intriguing: Even with this AFC North rivalry in full swing, this would normally be way down on the list. The vaunted Steelers vs. the lowly Browns? That's what this matchup would have been, except for two important things that have happened. One development: Steelers signal-callers Ben Roethlisberger AND Byron Leftwich are injured, necessitating a start by 745-year-old quarterback Charlie Batch. Yikes. That's a lot to handle, even for Pittsburgh, which seems to shrug off every injury. The second? Cleveland is slowly making strides. The wins haven't stacked up, but the Browns have been taking teams like the Cowboys and Ravens to the wire. This could be a fun one.