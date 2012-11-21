Quick Take: Steelers could get fight from Browns

Published: Nov 21, 2012 at 06:30 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 12 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Even with this AFC North rivalry in full swing, this would normally be way down on the list. The vaunted Steelers vs. the lowly Browns? That's what this matchup would have been, except for two important things that have happened. One development: Steelers signal-callers Ben Roethlisberger AND Byron Leftwich are injured, necessitating a start by 745-year-old quarterback Charlie Batch. Yikes. That's a lot to handle, even for Pittsburgh, which seems to shrug off every injury. The second? Cleveland is slowly making strides. The wins haven't stacked up, but the Browns have been taking teams like the Cowboys and Ravens to the wire. This could be a fun one.

On Twitter:#PITvsCLE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb sets Cowboys' single-season record for receptions, receiving yards in win over Lions 

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a superstar on Saturday night against the Lions, setting Dallas' single-season record for both receptions and receiving yards. 
news

Chiefs stripping down playbook to get Patrick Mahomes, offense going vs. Bengals

The Chiefs whittled down their normal game plan from Andy Reid's massive playbook for today's game against the Bengals in an effort to get Patrick Mahomes and Co. humming again, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Examining factors that led to Broncos benching Russell Wilson and what's potentially next for QB

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reviews the events that led to the Denver Broncos benching quarterback Russell Wilson this past week.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase likely to play; Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed game-time decision

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, while Kansas City's cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, is a game-time decision due to a calf injury. 