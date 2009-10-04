Quick Take: Steelers-Chargers

Published: Oct 04, 2009 at 04:55 PM

It was over when ...

Jeff Reed hit a 46-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh a 38-28 lead with 43 seconds left. The Steelers led 28-0 in the third quarter but needed the late points to ice the win.

Game ball

Rashard Mendenhall came into Week 4 with just seven carries for 45 yards this season, but he fueled Pittsburgh's ground game with Willie Parker out because of a big toe injury. Mendenhall rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, all career-high marks.

Key Stat

The Steelers dominated in time of possession by more than 20 minutes, which allowed Pittsburgh to build a big lead and forced San Diego to attempt a furious fourth-quarter rally.

Noteworthy

Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson rushed for just 15 yards on seven carries. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. It's the first game this season that Roethlisberger finished with more TD passes than interceptions. ... Steelers RB Mewelde Moore threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to TE Heath Miller.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

