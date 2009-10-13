Quick Take: Steelers-Browns

Troy Polamalu's return to the field: Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl safety has not played since he suffered a knee injury in Week 1. His absence has had an impact on a Steelers pass defense that has slipped to 14th. He returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the Browns.

Ben Roethlisberger's improving accuracy: Prior to this season, Roethlisberger had completed an impressive 62.4 percent of his passes, but he has stepped it up in 2009. He leads the league with a 73.8 completion percentage and is second in the AFC with 1,470 passing yards. This week he goes against a Cleveland passing defense that has played better in recent weeks and ranks 10th.