Quick Take: Steelers-Browns

In Brief
Steelers safety Troy Polamalu is expected to play after missing the last four games with a knee injury.
(Paul Spinelli / Associated Press)
Last week:
Pittsburgh held off a late Lions charge and won 28-20. ... Despite completing only two passes, the Browns still got their first win, 6-3, over the Bills.
Keep your eye on ...
Troy Polamalu's return to the field: Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl safety has not played since he suffered a knee injury in Week 1. His absence has had an impact on a Steelers pass defense that has slipped to 14th. He returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the Browns.
Ben Roethlisberger's improving accuracy: Prior to this season, Roethlisberger had completed an impressive 62.4 percent of his passes, but he has stepped it up in 2009. He leads the league with a 73.8 completion percentage and is second in the AFC with 1,470 passing yards. This week he goes against a Cleveland passing defense that has played better in recent weeks and ranks 10th.
Derek Anderson's efficiency: Anderson is coming off the worst statistical game of his career, having completed 2-of-17 passes for just 23 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. While the Browns were able to win anyways against a struggling Bills team, Anderson will have to perform better against the defending champion Steelers.
Did you know?
Browns RB Jamal Lewis has 36 career 100-yard rushing games. ... Josh Cribbs has two career kick returns for touchdowns against the Steelers, his most vs. any opponent. ... Including the playoffs, the Steelers are 31-2 when Ben Roethlisberger has a 100-plus passer rating. ... Since 2008, Pittsburgh LB James Harrison is tied (with DeMarcus Ware) for first in the NFL with 22 sacks.