Quick Take: Steelers-Browns

Published: Oct 13, 2009 at 02:09 PM

In Brief

Steelers safety Troy Polamalu is expected to play after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

(Paul Spinelli / Associated Press)

Last meeting:
In Week 17 of last season, the Steelers blanked the Browns, 31-0.

Streaks:
The Steelers have beaten the Browns 11 straight times and have a 59-55 overall series edge, including the playoffs.

Last week:
Pittsburgh held off a late Lions charge and won 28-20. ... Despite completing only two passes, the Browns still got their first win, 6-3, over the Bills.

Keep your eye on ...

Troy Polamalu's return to the field: Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl safety has not played since he suffered a knee injury in Week 1. His absence has had an impact on a Steelers pass defense that has slipped to 14th. He returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the Browns.

Ben Roethlisberger's improving accuracy: Prior to this season, Roethlisberger had completed an impressive 62.4 percent of his passes, but he has stepped it up in 2009. He leads the league with a 73.8 completion percentage and is second in the AFC with 1,470 passing yards. This week he goes against a Cleveland passing defense that has played better in recent weeks and ranks 10th.

Derek Anderson's efficiency: Anderson is coming off the worst statistical game of his career, having completed 2-of-17 passes for just 23 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. While the Browns were able to win anyways against a struggling Bills team, Anderson will have to perform better against the defending champion Steelers.

Did you know?

Browns RB Jamal Lewis has 36 career 100-yard rushing games. ... Josh Cribbs has two career kick returns for touchdowns against the Steelers, his most vs. any opponent. ... Including the playoffs, the Steelers are 31-2 when Ben Roethlisberger has a 100-plus passer rating. ... Since 2008, Pittsburgh LB James Harrison is tied (with DeMarcus Ware) for first in the NFL with 22 sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud superbly adjusted to NFL's adjustment; ranking four AFC North teams in league's best race

After C.J. Stroud provided one of the most transcendent rookie showings in memory, Bucky Brooks identifies one of the Houston Texans quarterback's finest traits. Plus, a ranking of the four teams in the NFL's best division.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em Week 10

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out vs. Bengals

With 23 Houston Texans players appearing on the injury report on Wednesday, wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) was one of eight players ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) listed as questionable vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) indicated Thursday he wouldn't return unless at 100%, but the Vikings left the door open for him to possibly play Sunday by listing him as questionable vs. the Saints. 