Quick Take: Steelers beat Dolphins, 3-Nil

Game ball
Reed earns the honor for his kick. The field goal was not a chip shot, given the condition of the rain-soaked field. He had missed a 44-yarder in the third quarter.
Key stat
Ben Roethlisberger completed 4 of 5 passes for 44 yards on the Steelers' winning drive as Pittsburgh went away from the run and moved the ball through the air. Roethlisberger set a club record completing 85.7 percent of his passes (18-of-21), breaking Kordell Stewart's record (84.6 percent).
Noteworthy
The Steelers set an NFL record by winning its 13th consecutive home game on MNF, breaking a tie with the Raiders (1970-1985). ... The Dolphins have lost six games this season by three points. ... The last 3-0 game in the NFL occurred on Dec. 11, 1993, when the host Jets defeated the Redskins. ... The Steelers and Dolphins combined for 375 total yards -- 109 yards fewer than Arizona's Kurt Warner passed for (484) on Sunday afternoon. ... Pittsburgh's Willie Parker joined Priest Holmes as the second undrafted running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.