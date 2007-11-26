Quick Take: Steelers beat Dolphins, 3-Nil

Noteworthy

The Steelers set an NFL record by winning its 13th consecutive home game on MNF, breaking a tie with the Raiders (1970-1985). ... The Dolphins have lost six games this season by three points. ... The last 3-0 game in the NFL occurred on Dec. 11, 1993, when the host Jets defeated the Redskins. ... The Steelers and Dolphins combined for 375 total yards -- 109 yards fewer than Arizona's Kurt Warner passed for (484) on Sunday afternoon. ... Pittsburgh's Willie Parker joined Priest Holmes as the second undrafted running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.